Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,481 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

