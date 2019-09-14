Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $41,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.26. 600,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.53 and a beta of 0.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,116 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $466,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,763,234. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

