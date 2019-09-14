Quantamental Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 268.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPF. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo acquired 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $226,674.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine acquired 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $255,790.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 145,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $831.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.