Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 7.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 77.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in BancFirst by 9.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

BancFirst stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.12. 66,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

