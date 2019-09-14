Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,311,000 after buying an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,975,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Middleby by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after buying an additional 144,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middleby by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $145,955.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,815. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

