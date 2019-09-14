Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ HABT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 242,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,507. The company has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

