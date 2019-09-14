Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

