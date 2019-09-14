Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.13

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $409,879.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019832 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.54 or 0.02112554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000550 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,074,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

