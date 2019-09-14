Quebecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $24,236.00 and $6.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000675 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

