QUINADS (QUIN) Trading Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, QUINADS has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $45,966.00 and approximately $23,324.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00334937 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007004 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.