Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Buys 9,316 Shares

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. acquired 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $15,930.36. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE QES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $44,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QES. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $2.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

