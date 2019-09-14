QYNO Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. QYNO has a market cap of $2,227.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

