Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 333,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,152. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $189,592.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,248,163 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

