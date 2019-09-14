Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.41

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 99141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

