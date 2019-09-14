Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.99, approximately 1,638,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 829,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $29,861.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,206 shares of company stock worth $318,173 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,601,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

