Rational Advisors LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $117,106,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,029,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $405,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 867,711 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. 16,554,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956,926. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,039.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

