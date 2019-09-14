Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTN. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.80.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.72. 1,816,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $210.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after purchasing an additional 178,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

