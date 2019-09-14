RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.68.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.75. 37,382,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,740,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,010.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

