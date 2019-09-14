RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $3,154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,331 shares of company stock worth $15,010,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 444,331 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,061,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,361,000.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.45. 104,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.23. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $171.54.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

