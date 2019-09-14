Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Maxim Group cut shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Recon Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

RCON stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

