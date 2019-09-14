Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.19, approximately 99,649 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 96,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

RLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 373,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

