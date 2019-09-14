Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

RRBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

RRBI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

