Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Update

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 925,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

RBC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 446,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $87.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $867,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 162,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 325.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 417,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

