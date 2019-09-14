Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 122,900 NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 122,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 896,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,233,000 after buying an additional 204,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,133,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.27. The stock had a trading volume of 493,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,356. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $188.05 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average of $254.23.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 60.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.21.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

