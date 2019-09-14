Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,459,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Cott worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cott by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cott by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cott alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $312,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,617.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.90. Cott Corp has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.