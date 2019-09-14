Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 32,700 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.74% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $32,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $71.31. 47,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.