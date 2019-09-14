Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 807,400 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 84.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 127.1% during the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 154.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. 941,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.