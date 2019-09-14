Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Suzano worth $35,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 26.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.