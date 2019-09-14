Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.50% of Rush Enterprises worth $33,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

