Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.08 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,048 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $35,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,261. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.25.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.