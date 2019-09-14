Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.32 Million Stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.21% of Nanometrics worth $36,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NANO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $728.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

