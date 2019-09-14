Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $34.71 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,352,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,774,000 after purchasing an additional 187,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. 6,739,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,886,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

