Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.64% of Ducommun worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 408.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 183,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,643. The company has a market cap of $535.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.76. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

