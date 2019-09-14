Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.80% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 92.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.40 and a beta of 0.79. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

