Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 212,300 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Garmin worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 106,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 488,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $16,232,629.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,149,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $66,019,671.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,453,850.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,473,446 shares of company stock worth $430,492,687 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

