Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 370,100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Advance Auto Parts worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $157.00. 984,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

