Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $30.29 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 625,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 978,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 436,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 703,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 430,614 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 420,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,893 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,600.00. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $5,250,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,875,761 shares of company stock worth $258,072,956. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 2,612,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,248. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

