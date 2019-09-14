Repme (RPM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $184.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Repme has a total market cap of $114,316.00 and $184.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Repme token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Repme has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,042,311,336 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

