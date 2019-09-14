Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Up 7.3%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.12, approximately 347,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 388,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $425.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 15,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

