Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REVG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Rev Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $626.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.98.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rev Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rev Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rev Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 116,502 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

