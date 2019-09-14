Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

