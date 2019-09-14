Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Gecina (NYSE:GECFF)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Gecina does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 19.01% 11.42% 1.64% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $156.48 million 3.31 $1.57 million N/A N/A Gecina $548.20 million 21.17 N/A N/A N/A

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gecina.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Gecina on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

