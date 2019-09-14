Reviewing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Tucows (OTCMKTS:TCX)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Tucows 4.57% 18.67% 4.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.70 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Tucows $346.01 million 1.80 $17.14 million $1.59 36.83

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Risk & Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agent Information Software and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Tucows beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

