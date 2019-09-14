Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 784,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RPC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RPC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RPC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,158,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RPC by 4,590.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 1,244,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 297.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

