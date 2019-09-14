Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,193,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 83.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,890 shares during the period.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,347.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $226,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 1,224,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,382. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $791.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRZO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.