Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,879,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 713,277 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,423,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 389,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,836 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 475,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 726,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 649,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

