Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,491 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,486 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 3,983,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,393. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 1.22. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

