Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.72. 12,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,364. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

