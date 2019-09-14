Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,685,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 169,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2,731.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 51.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 741,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,100,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

