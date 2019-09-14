Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 846,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 28,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,093. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.05.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

